Girona confirm determination to keep Barcelona transfer target in January

Barcelona could be blocked in their January attempts to sign Girona star Aleix Garcia.

Girona find themselves involved in a shock La Liga title challenge ahead of the second of the campaign with Garcia a key player in their squad.

The 26-year-old has scored three La Liga goals, and made four league assists, as part of a strong start to the campaign.

However, he caused friction within the club at the end of 2023, after confirming his career ambition includes a future move to Barcelona.

Despite Garcia’s Girona contract including a €20m release clause, Barcelona’s poor financial situation means they are struggling to formulate a bid for him, despite reportedly making initial contact over a potential transfer.

Girona will fight to keep their key player at the Estadi Montilivi and club president Delfi Geli has claimed they will fight off any possible interest in the weeks ahead.

“Aleix is ​​totally involved in our season and in our project. He’s happy and will continue with us if there is nothing new. I don’t know if Barca want him or not, but he’s our player and that’s what counts right now”, as per reports from Marca.

Girona start 2024 in second place in the La Liga table ahead of a home tie against Atletico Madrid on January 3.