German FA chief launches stinging Ilkay Gundogan ‘twin brother’ criticism

Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan has been slammed by German FA vice president Ralph-Uwe Schaffert.

The Germany international has found himself at the centre of a storm in recent weeks with key names within German football questioning his role as captain.

Julian Nagelsmann will lead the host nation at Euro 2024, after being drafted in as Hans Flick’s replacement in 2023, but his confidence in Gundogan has been slammed.

Former Germany star Dietmar Hamann has previously claimed it was a mistake for Nagelsmann to retain Gundogan as captain as he blocks other players from a starting spot in the team.

The view is not shared by Nagelsmann, but Schaffert’s comments hint at a deeper issue within the German FA towards Gundogan’s form for the national team in the last 12 months.

“lkay Gundogan plays outstandingly for his club and then plays in such a way for the national team that one could think: Has he sent his less talented twin brother? I don’t understand it!” as per quotes from Marca.

Schaffert’s comments were not just limited to Gundogan, with Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich also a target for his rant, alongside claiming no major Bundesliga teams feature a star German player.