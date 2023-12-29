Four options to be Real Madrid’s long-term successor to Thibaut Courtois already at the club

Real Madrid have prided themselves on their forward planning for the departure of their big names over the past decade, with the their transition away from an historic side that won three Champions Leagues in a row going as smoothly as can be hoped for. Already they are planning for life after Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian goalkeeper is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and when his contract expires in 2026, he will be 34 by the time that rolls around. With Andriy Lunin keen to play first-team football, and Real Madrid reluctant to fork out the money for Kepa Arrizabalaga to be a back up, there is a chance that neither is at the club next season. Diario AS have looked at their options in the academy that could be Courois’ back-up and eventual successor.

Lucas Canizares

Son of former Valencia legend and Spain goalkeeper Santi Canizares, Lucas was once regarded as one of the more talented at the club. However his stock has fallen, he is now on the bench for Castilla, and appears likely to leave this summer.

Mario de Luis

Raul Gonzalez’s preferred option for Castila. De Luis suffered a serious knee injury last season, but has been restored to the starting line-up by Raul. Not the tallest, de Luis is a good shot-stopper and has personality.

Fran Gonzalez

Just 18 years of age, the intimidating Gonzalez arrived from Cultural Leonesa in 2022. Probably the talent with the highest ceiling, Gonzalez has impressed since his arrival, and first-team goalkeeper coach Luis Llopis is enthralled with him. Gonzalez has been called up to senior training frequently. He is currently the Real Madrid C ‘keeper, and Gonzalez is probably leading the race currently.

Diego Pineiro

A favourite of Alvaro Arbeloa, Pineiro is another tall goalkeeper who was performing well for the under-19 side last season. Currently the back-up at Castilla, he has been called up to the senior squad on 10 occasions. He won the trust of Ancelotti and Llopis during their preseason tour this summer.