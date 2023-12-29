Fernando set for Brazil return after Sevilla exit

Veteran midfielder Fernando has terminated his Sevilla contract with immediate effect.

The 36-year-old was due to end his contract at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in June 2024.

However, following weeks of talks between the club and Fernando’s representatives, all parties have now agreed to end his contract six months early.

Fernando has racked up 167 club appearances in Andalucia alongside winning the UEFA Europa League in 2020 and 2023.

Two time UEFA Europa League winner Fernando has terminated his contract at Sevilla 👏🇧🇷 https://t.co/jBofs3csUA — Football España (@footballespana_) December 29, 2023

As per the latest update from Marca, Fernando asked the club to open discussions over an early departure due to personal reasons, and his desire to return to Brazil.

Fernando is expected to wait until the start of January to confirm his future plans, with a decision between retiring, and extending his career back in his native country after 16 years of playing in Europe.

Alongside his time at Sevilla, Fernando also won league titles in Portugal and Turkey during spells with Porto and Galatasaray plus an EFL Cup at Manchester City in 2016.