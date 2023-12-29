Eric Bailly linked with Villarreal return after Besiktas exit

Villarreal could make a January move to resign former defender Eric Bailly on a free transfer.

The Ivory Coast international is a free agent following a controversial exit from Turkish side Besiktas at the end of 2023.

Bailly is one of five players to be frozen out of the Besiktas first team squad following an internal club investigation in recent weeks.

The Super Lig side have since opted to terminate Bailly’s contract, which was scheduled to run until the end of the domestic season, after joining from Manchester United in September.

As per reports from Sky Sports, Bailly is keen to secure a new club at the start of 2024, and Villarreal are interested in a reunion.

Any deal to bring him back to Castellon is expected to be a short term contract, potentially up until the end of 2023/24, with the option to extend for a further 12 months, if he impresses back at the Estadio de la Ceramica.