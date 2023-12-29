David Alaba ready for challenge of injury rehabilitation in 2024

Real Madrid star David Alaba faces a tough battle to recover from a season ending injury in 2024.

Alaba suffered a torn ACL in Los Blancos 4-1 win over Villarreal on December 17 with the club opting to send him for surgery.

Despite initial estimates indicating the Austrian international could feature again in the 2023/24 season, he will not be risked, and will not return until at least June.

Alaba’s absence has deepened Real Madrid’s defensive injury crisis at the start of 2023 with fellow centre back Eder Militao still a long term absentee in the Spanish capital.

The club could make a move in the January transfer window, to bring in short term cover for Militao and Alaba, but the former Bayern Munich player is confident he will return to full power.

“In my career I have faced a few challenges, but this is probably one of the biggest ones so far. I will face it and I will reach the top of this mountain” he posted on social media.

David Alaba is on the road to recovery 👏🇦🇹 https://t.co/vHMsaof07t — Football España (@footballespana_) December 29, 2023

Alaba underwent an operation on his ruptured knee ligament in his native Austria and he is due to return to Madrid in January. to continue in his recovery.