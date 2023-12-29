Barcelona set for meeting with agent of 16-year-old Brazilian starlet Messinho

After Barcelona missed out on future Manchester City forward Claudio Echeverri, they have turned their attentions back to Brazil, and one of the more difficult pursuits in mind. Just 16 years of age, Estevao Willian, or Messinho, will have his pick of options from Europe’s top clubs.

Barcelona are one of the sides that have been following the Palmeiras talent for some time, but Messinho has also been linked to Real Madrid in the past. Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all thought to be actively pursuing him too.

Hence the Blaugrana have their work cut out. Estevao cannot leave until 2025, when he turns 18, but there is a good chance one of those clubs activates his €60m release clause some way in advance of that. Messinho has publicly declared that he wants to play for Barcelona, and that is reportedly still his aim according to MD.

However with Barcelona in dire financial straits currently, they will be unable to compete with their competitors in terms of money. The Catalan daily say that his agent Andre Cury will take advantage of the fact that he is in Barcelona for Vitor Roque’s presentation in order to meet with President Joan Laporta and discuss their options. Cury is keen to see whether Barcelona are interested in making the financial effort required to sign Estevao, or if they should consider alternatives.

Cury was instrumental in Barcelona signing Roque from Athletico Paranaense, brokering a deal that saw Barcelona sign him a year ahead of time, but also paying €31m of the €61m in variables. Previously employed by Barcelona as a scout, Cury has strong links to the Blaugrana, but ultimately unless they feel they have the money to go after Messinho, then they will have to pull out of the race.