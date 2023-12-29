Barcelona forward without agent six months out from summer transfer window

Barcelona forward Raphinha is without an agent just over six months out from the summer transfer window, in spite of the fact the club may try to move him on at the end of the season.

The Blaugrana are unlikely to have too many players they would not consider accepting a large offer for next summer, with their salary limit struggles still weighing them down. In recent months the club’s line has been that Raphinha is not for sale – at least until summer.

If the summer should arrive, Raphinha may well need an agent to defend his interests. The Brazilian winger arrived with Deco as his agent two summers ago, with the ex-Porto man working hard to force through a move. When he took over as Sporting Director of the club during the summer though, he was forced to give up his clients due to a conflict of interests. Yet Raphinha is yet to find a new representative, according to Sport.

In theory, Raphinha shouldn’t need another agent immediately, and he has a deal until 2027 with Barcelona. However clubs, agents and players will start laying the groundwork for next season around now, and if Raphinha ends up being edged towards the exit, it would be a surprise if he did not bring someone in.