Barcelona considering sale promising 19-year-old defender next summer

Barcelona’s financial situation has taken its toll on their squad this season, and it could lead to them letting go of players they would rather keep next year too. One of the possible departures is 19-year-old Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye, who only joined last summer.

Catalan paper Sport claim that all options are on the table for Faye. If Barca Atletic get promoted to Segunda, then he may continue under Rafael Marquez, but it is more likely that he is promoted to the first team, loaned out, or sold.

Girona are reportedly very keen on Faye, and would like to sign him. He is more likely to move on loan there, but if someone comes in with a good offer, he could leave in a bid to aid the finances of the club. Faye came in from the Croatian second division where he was playing for Kustosija. Barcelona beat the likes of Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund to him for €1.5m, but if he is up for sale next summer, they could come back in for him.

In terms of the player, Faye is keen to remain at Barcelona and triumph, but there will be stiff competition for places, with Inigo Martinez, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet, potentially Chadi Riad and Pau Cubarsi all currently scheduled to at the club next summer.

Faye has started off well at Barca Atletic, impressing with his ability on the ball, pace and strength. At times his reading of the game has been sub-optimal though, and he has been caught out on multiple ocasions of late. Barcelona will need to work out whether they feel Faye can be a top central defender, or to sell him at a profit if they do not.