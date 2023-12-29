Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo – renewal of key player will be announced in ‘near future’

Atletico Madrid are closing in on the renewal of captain Koke Resurreccion, with his contract on the verge of entering its final six months. While Koke has already declared his desire to remain at the club, technically other teams are able to sign a deal with him from next week.

President Enrique Cerezo has eased the disquiet over a lack of a deal for Koke thus far. After renewing Diego Simeone earlier this year, Koke is likely top of the priority list.

“There is talk and in the near future we will say exactly that Koke’s renewal is practically completed,” Cerezo told Marca, perhaps hinting that these processes take time, and that reporting can be quick to jump the gun. Yet it does imply that Cerezo believes the deal will be done.

Antoine Griezmann is the other major element of uncertainty. The Frenchman believes he deserves a new contract, while Los Rojiblancos know they are in a good position, with Griezmann tied down until 2026. Cerezo was non-committal, saying ‘Antoine Griezmann is and will be an Atletico Madrid player’. The 32-year-old is facing perhaps his last big contract in Europe if he does sign another. ‘We will say so when there is something to say,’ evaded Cerezo.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone has been keen to bring in a central miidfielder to alternate with Koke a little, as he enters his 30s too. Koke has set the record for the most games ever in an Atletico Madrid shirt, and is a living legend, having lifted two titles over the past decade.