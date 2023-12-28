Sevilla

Sevilla open talks with Inter Milan over six-month loan deal for 21-year-old midfielder

With Fernando Reges terminating his contract with Sevilla, Quique Sanchez Flores will be left with one less option in central midfield. As such, Sporting Director Victor Orta has been on the hunt for a new signing.

Former Valencia star Carlos Soler is a reported target for Los Nervionenses, but at this stage, a deal is not on the cards. Instead, they are much closer to agreeing a deal for Inter Milan youngster Lucien Agoume, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Aside from a four-minute cameo against Salernitana, Agoume has not featured at all for Inter this season. As such, the 21-year-old will be allowed to leave on loan until the summer, a deal that Sevilla are keen to do.

The player himself is also open to joining Sevilla, and if talks progress quickly, there could be even be a chance that he joins upon the winter transfer window opening on Tuesday.

