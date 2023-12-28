Real Madrid looking to bring in two centre-backs in 2024 following David Alaba injury

Real Madrid are currently working out a strategy to address their injury crisis in central defence, after their starting pair of David Alaba and Eder Militao both suffered torn anterior cruciate ligament injuries. While various names have been linked to Los Blancos, it looks like their course of action is perhaps settled.

With only Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as fit central defenders until the return of Militao (predicted for February-March), Real Madrid will address the position in the January transfer market say El Chiringuito. Their plan is to bring in a short-term option on loan until the end of the season, likely of a more experienced profile.

🚨 "El REAL MADRID solo quiere un CENTRAL CEDIDO en enero… porque tienen planificado un FICHAJE para VERANO" 💣 Información de @Manu_Sainz en #ChiringuitoMadrid. pic.twitter.com/IYiaXfrotx — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) December 28, 2023

Rudiger has played more minutes than any other Real Madrid player in 2023 though, and is 30 now. Alaba is 31, and Nacho Fernandez is 35 too, meaning they are aware that their defensive core is ageing, even if Militao still has plenty years left at the top. Thus Real Madrid will seek to go into the market and bring in a younger defender to cover the position going forward.

The names of several young central defenders that Real Madrid have on their radar have already been revealed, even if a move this January looks unlikely for them. Meanwhile Raphael Varane had been suggested as the potential short-term fix, and is reportedly the favoured option for Carlo Ancelotti. His wages and the strong competition for his signature perhaps mean Los Blancos will edge away from any deal with Manchester United though.