Real Madrid have taken decision on Carlo Ancelotti future with contract expiring in six months

Real Madrid appear to have finally come to a decision on the future of Carlo Ancelotti, after around nine months of speculation. Doubts about his tenure began in spring last season, when Los Blancos saw the La Liga title slip away from them, as Brazil tried to make a move for the Italian. As 2024 comes around the corner, Real Madrid are once again in pole position for La Liga.

Brazil had made him their top target, and publicly declared that they would be appointing him in the summer of 2024, but Ancelotti has always remained coy on those links, admitting that he was flattered while being non-committal on the topic. Whenever asked about a renewal, Ancelotti has said he wants to stay ‘as long as he can’.

According to Diario AS, he will be given the chance to do so. They claim that Real Madrid are delighted with ‘Carletto’, and will sit down to discuss a new contract with him after Los Blancos return from Saudi Arabia and competing in the Spanish Supercup.

Given the chaos unfolding in Brazil, it will be a tempting offer for Ancelotti. He has been given a short squad this season, but it is forecast by many that Real Madrid will pursue a major signing in attack in 2024, with Kylian Mbappe out of contract too. On the other hand, Ancelotti has never managed internationally, and he may have the chance to lead Brazil into the 2026 World Cup as their first ever foreign manager.