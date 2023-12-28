Real Betis legend Joaquin comes out of retirement with deal until end of the season – for 40 minutes

Real Betis legend Joaquin brought not only himself but many in the club to tears after retiring at the end of last season, bringing to an end a career that had spanned over two decades. However he has stated that he feels he could help the club still, and has continued training, and will come out of retirement.

“Since the day I retired I think that in my mind I have always had the idea of ​​wearing the shirt for Real Betis Balompie again, in fact the coach told me Joaquin is coming back, you can give us a hand in the second round and you won’t be left with a thorn in your side, trying to break the record as a footballer with the most games in the first division,” he noted.

“I’ve tried not to let myself go. Every day I try hard, train, do something… Many times when footballers retire, after the demands of many years, the body relaxes and when you realise it it is too late. I had it in mind that I would one day wearing the Betis shirt again.”

However that fever dream was allowed to blossom for just 40 minutes. Joaquin and Betis announced that it was nothing but an April Fools joke. In Spain, the 28th of December, or Dia de los Inocentes [Innocent’s day] is the equivalent of the day of practical jokes in the English-speaking world. Joaquin clarified as much, shortly after.

“Well, I have to announce that it was nothing more than an April Fools joke. It couldn’t be anything else. It was an April Fools, a joke, but I myself believed it, I was excited to be a footballer again. And I wanted to take the chance to wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Happy New Year for 2024, and I send all of the Beticos a very big kiss.”

A joke it may have been, but there will have been more than a few fans wishing it could have been real. Joaquin was still capable of impacting games last season at the age of 41. The record he was referring to is the record for the most games ever. He currently shares the record with ex-Athletic Club and Barcelona goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta, on 622.