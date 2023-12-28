Puma seeking to oust Nike as relations with Barcelona become fraught

Barcelona and Nike have gone hand-in-hand for the past 25 years, in a partnership that has seen both at the summit of their fields. For many fans, the two will be inextricably linked, and it has become hard to imagine the Blaugrana shirt without it. Yet there are signs that their partnership may be coming to an end, with a major competitor looking to move in.

The pair have a deal until 2028, which sees Barcelona make around €105m annually, with variables that could reach €160m. Yet the two have been in court over a number of disagreements regarding sales and service. In Catalonia, there is frustration that the American brand have run out of stock at times over the past three years too.

Nike are keen to renegotiate their deal with Barcelona at a lower rate, but there is some concern within the company that they will take their business elsewhere. On the contrary, Barcelona feel they should be earning more from their deal, prompted by the fact German brand Puma are looking to muscle in on Nike’s territory and offer more money, as per MD.

There are still four years on Barcelona’s deal with Nike, but if the American firm are keen on reducing their sponsorship of the club, then it could come to a head. Barcelona are in no position to be picky about their sponsors, and for them, the highest offer will be decisive.