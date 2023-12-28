Paris Saint-Germain won’t allow La Liga target to leave during winter transfer window

Earlier this week, it emerged that three La Liga clubs have expressed an interest in signing out of favour Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler for the second half of the 2023-24 season. Sevilla, Real Betis and Villarreal are all keen on the former Valencia star, who has struggled for regular appearances since heading to the French capital in the summer of 2022.

Despite this, Foot Mercato (via GFFN) have reported that PSG will not allow Soler to leave the club during the upcoming winter transfer window. The French champions, managed by former Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique, intend to block any approach for the 26-year-old, who is rated highly by Sporting Director Luis Campos.

A deal may not be possible in January, but Soler could well remain on clubs’ radars ahead of next summer, especially if PSG look to sign midfield reinforcements ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. Regardless, Sevilla, Real Betis and Villarreal will have to wait for now.