Manchester United overtake Juventus in race to sign Valencia starlet – €40m willing to be paid

One of the hottest prospects in Spanish football over the last six months has been Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra. The 20-year-old, who is an academy graduate at Los Che, is a top talent, and has established himself as a regular starter this season.

Guerra is a delight to the Valencia support, but there is a chance that he may not be at the club for too much longer. Their ongoing financial problems mean that he is likely to be available for a possible transfer, and Marca have reported that Manchester United and Juventus are both very keen.

At this stage, it is the Premier League giants that are most likely to sign Guerra. They are prepared to pay up to €40m, a figure that Juventus cannot match. This is also said to be close to Valencia’s valuation, although he does have a €100m release clause in his contract, which runs until 2027.

Valencia will be resigned to losing Guerra at some stage. They will hope to fend off interest in January, although that could come back tenfold during the summer.