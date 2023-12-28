Rayo Vallecano Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe heading to Spain? – The best football stories on Dia de los Santos Inocentes

The 28th of December is a date in Spain that is often looked forward to. El Dia de los Santos Inocentes, translated to The Day of the Holy Innocents, is a day similar to that of April Fool’s Day, where people pay pranks and create jokes in order to fool people.

Football clubs, including Real Betis, and football-related media outlets took part in the 2023 edition, with two of the biggest names in the business being “linked” with moves to Spain. Firstly, Union Rayo “reported” that Cristiano Ronaldo “would be joining Rayo Vallecano” on loan for the rest of the season – the Madrid-based side do need a goalscorer, although we’re not so sure that they will be able to get the former Real Madrid man.

Speaking of Los Blancos, they have been heavily linked with Kylian Mbappe over the last few years, and with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring at the end of the season, he would be available as a free agent if he does not renew.

However, Real Madrid’s chances of securing a deal “are over”, as fifth-tier side Real Club Deportivo Carabanchel say that they have “agreed a deal” to sign Mbappe from next summer onwards.

Unfortunately for both clubs, these rumours are entirely made up – Real Madrid will be delighted about the latter, if they do indeed push to sign Mbappe on a free transfer during the first half of 2024.

