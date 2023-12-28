Celta Vigo confirm signing of Brazilian defensive midfielder on 18-month contract

Ahead of the winter transfer window opening next week, Celta Vigo have already made their first venture into the market. Rafa Benitez’s side need reinforcement in order to turn around their fortunes from the first half of the season, and numero uno is already in the door.

28-year-old midfielder Jailson has officially signed for Celta, having just ended his contract at Brazilian champions Palmeiras. The combative player has signed an initial 18-month deal with the Galicians, which also includes the option for a further year.

🔔 𝐎𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Jailson Marques reforza o mediocampo do RC Celta. 🖊️ O brasileiro será celeste ata 2025 + 1 campaña opcional. 🩵 Bem-vindo, Jailson!#BenvidoJailson #RCCelta — RC Celta (@RCCelta) December 28, 2023

Benitez has been after a tough-tackling midfielder ever since he arrived at Celta during the summer, and he now has his wish, although there are sure to be doubts about this signing, given that Jailson has featured sporadically over the last few years with Palmeiras.

Still, it could be a shrewd piece of business by Celta Vigo, who are desperate to avoid a relegation battle for the second successive season.