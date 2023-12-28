Barcelona star Jules Kounde talks up “talented” teammate – “He’s very, very explosive”

With the Barcelona squad still on their winter break, Jules Kounde took the opportunity to head to Africa. He visited his grandmother in Benin, before stopping over in Senegal. It was here where he spoke to the media (via MD), and he took the opportunity to assess the Catalan giants’ current situation.

“We have to find what made us strong last year, which was our defence. We have to defend well together, make efforts together. I think the team is aware of that. I think this break has been good for us. We have a lot of confidence and a lot of optimism. We will continue to work very hard to make the second part of the season better and to be able to win titles.”

Being in Senegal, Kounde was asked out young teammate Mikayil Faye, who is from the African country. The 25-year-old spoke very highly of his teenage counterpart, who has impressed Barcelona bosses since joining the club in the summer.

“I had the opportunity to get to know him a lot in pre-season and to see him a little bit recently as well. I think he’s very talented. He’s very, very explosive, very dynamic, very aggressive, very good on the ball. He’s got a good left foot.”

Kounde will hope that he can help Barcelona turn their recent disappointment, starting with the match against Las Palmas on the 4th of January, their first match after the winter break.