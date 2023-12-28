Barcelona star hints at departure next summer during interview

Barcelona will be keen to cut ties with several players next summer in an effort to improve their financial situation. Fringe players will be looked to be moved on first, and Sergino Dest is surely set to be one of those.

Dest has struggled since arriving at Barcelona from Ajax back in 2020. However, he has found form and confidence this season back in the Netherlands at PSV Eindhoven, where is spending a loan spell – the Dutch side are said to have a €10m buy option as part of the agreement.

Considering this, it looks likely that Dest could remain at PSV on a permanent basis, and if his interview with De Telegraaf (via MD) is anything to go by, that looks like being the case, with the American international regularly referring to Barcelona in past tense, despite still being contracted to the club.

“For me it was very special to play for Barcelona, because my great idol, Ronaldinho, also played there. I really enjoyed that time there. I’m grateful to have been able to play for such a historic club.”

Barcelona will be desperate for PSV to activate Dest’s buy option at the end of the season, and it does appear that the player himself expects to remain at the Dutch giants. However, it’s not a guarantee yet.