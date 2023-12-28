Atletico Madrid to be searching for new goalkeeper next summer as departure expected

Atletico Madrid have a number of players out of contract at the end of the season. The two biggest names in this regard are club captain Koke Resurreccion and Mario Hermoso, with the latter currently not looking close to signing an extension at the club.

Alongside Koke and Hermoso, Ivo Grbic is another that is out of contract in the summer. However, unlike the aforementioned two, he is very likely to leave Atleti in favour of finding a club where he can start regularly, something that has not happened since he made the move to Madrid back in 2020.

Grbic has been Jan Oblak’s understudy for three of the last four seasons (he spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Lille), and he has only played a handful of matches during that time. As such, Marca say that Atleti expect him not to stay on as number two beyond the end of this season.

It means that Atletico Madrid will likely need to sign a new goalkeeper next summer, unless they decide to promote from within. If they do go to the market, the expectation would be that they sign someone on a free transfer, or at least a very low-cost deal.