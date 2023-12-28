Atletico Madrid Girona

Atletico Madrid planning shopping spree at high-flying Girona – at least four players being looked at

Given their incredible season so far, it’s hardly surprising that interest is growing in a number of Girona players. The Catalans, who sit level on points with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, will hope to keep their squad as is during the winter transfer window, although that may not be the case next summer.

Atletico Madrid are one of many clubs looking at a selection of Girona stars. Artem Dovbyk is rumoured to be a target, but he isn’t the only one. MD say that club officials are also particularly interested in defenders David Lopez and Arnau Martinez, as well as midfield sensation Aleix Garcia.

Martinez, who has not featured much for Girona in recent weeks, was close to joining Atleti last summer, and with concerns over the recent performances of Nahuel Molina, he could come in to challenge for the right wing-back position. Equally, he can also play centre-back, likewise for Lopez.

Garcia would fill the defensive midfield void that head coach Diego Simeone is desperate for, although any of these deals (perhaps aside from Lopez) would be very expensive for an Atletico Madrid that are still struggling with financial issues. Girona will surely look to make it as difficult as possible for anyone to leave.

Aleix Garcia Arnau Martinez Artme Dovbyk Atletico Madrid David Lopez Girona

