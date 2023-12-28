Atletico Madrid have possible interest in highly-rated former Barcelona and Manchester City star

Atletico Madrid are exploring the possibility of signing a new midfielder. Head coach Diego Simeone wants one in the door during the upcoming winter transfer window, although recent reports have suggested that this won’t be the case.

It means that Simeone is likely to be waiting until next summer for his wish to be granted, and in the meantime, Atleti continue to mull over possible options. One player that looks to be on their shortlist is 22-year-old Parma star Adrian Bernabe, formerly of Barcelona and Manchester City.

Calciomercato have reported that Atleti Sporting Director Andrea Berta was recently spotted taking in a Parma match, and the working theory is that he was there to run the rule over Bernabe.

❗️| Andrea Berta was spotted in Italy watching the Brescia – Parma game. There is a chance he was there to scout Spanish midfielder Adrián Bernabé. [@cmdotcom] pic.twitter.com/8CfmKKhhv1 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 28, 2023

Bernabe is having a very good season with Parma, and he could soon move on to bigger and better things. That could be Atletico Madrid, although for now, it’s too soon to say.