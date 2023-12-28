Antoine Griezmann contract talks not seen as a priority by Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have been riding the form of Antoine Griezmann for much of 2023, with the Frenchman directing operations for Los Colchoneros. After Diego Simeone renewed his deal with the club, Griezmann has publicly said that he would like to discuss a renewal with the club too. Los Rojiblancos do not see it as an urgent matter.

As per Diario AS, Atletico might consider offering him a new deal in the coming months, but it is a long way down the list of priorities. Los Colchoneros have six players out of contract at the end of the season, and Sporting Director Andrea Berta is first concering himself with those deals, the most high-profile being captain Koke Resurreccion.

Griezmann is thought to be earning €7-8m currently, and has a deal until 2026. Within the club they are conscious that he will be 35 when that deal ends, perhaps making them reluctant to discuss an extension. There is a good chance that Griezmann will be considering moving on from the club at that stage, with Major League Soccer his desired destination.

🎙️| Antoine Griezmann: "Atlético Madrid will be almost one hundred percent my last club in Europe. It's where I want to be, where I feel the happiest, and I am at home here." [via @diarioas] pic.twitter.com/W4WYSTM8Vl — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 27, 2023

From his point of view, Griezmann feels he deserves a raise. Not only do his performances make him La Liga’s best player over the past 12 months, but he has already taken two pay cuts from his Barcelona days, significant ones at that, in order to make life easier for the club. This clashes with the Rojiblanco policy though, which has been to renew contracts at a lower rate, as they try to shrink their wage bill.

From a cold perspective, Atletico have little incentive to begin talks over a new deal, as they are in a good position currently. However they do run the risk of upsetting arguably their most valuable asset. Griezmann may be ageing, but he is indispensable to Diego Simeone currently.