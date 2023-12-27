Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen keen on January move for ex-Real Madrid talent in La Liga

Almeria have endured a tough season, and with just 5 points from their opening 18 games, it could be about to get tougher. The Andalusian side are reportedly open to selling some of their best assets while they retain value, fearing relegation at the end of the season. One of those is top scorer Sergio Arribas.

The 22-year-old joined from Real Madrid for €6m last summer, and has been a rare bright spot for Almeria. Arribas is their to goalscorer with 5, and has 2 assists as well in his 20 appearances. Following reports that Lille could make a move for Largie Ramazani, but MD say they are also open to losing Arribas.

Bayer Leverkusen and Xabi Alonso were interested in Arribas this summer, and reportedly still are. If Arribas was to make a move in January, then Real Madrid would net 50% of the fee. He has a €40m release clause, but Almeria are not in a strong negotiating position.

Arribas may well feel that there is little value in staying at Almeria, given his and Ramazani’s sale would be confirmation that the club are building for the following season. On the other hand, he could head to Leverkusen, where Bayer are in a title race and have a good shot at the Europa League too. The sticking point may well be the fee – Almeria have been good at selling in the past, as evidenced by the likes of Darwin Nunez and Umar Sadiq.