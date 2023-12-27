Vitor Roque speaks for first time since touching down in Barcelona – “This is a dream come true”

On Wednesday morning, Vitor Roque touched down in Barcelona for the very first time since signing a deal in the summer with the Catalan giants. The 18-year-old will be officially unveiled next week after joining from Athletico Paranaense.

Upon landing in Catalonia, Roque took the opportunity to speak to some of the media. He admitted that joining Barcelona is a “dream come true”, and he cannot wait to join up with his new teammates.

“I am very happy with everything that has happened in my life. It is a dream come true now.

“I wish to learn with the group and enjoy myself. And I always want to want the ball and try to learn as much as possible from the whole group and to score goals as well. The will is always to win as much as possible, and to try to help the club as much as possible.”

There is much excitement for Roque’s arrival within Barcelona, and in the coming weeks, that will go up ten-fold when he inevitably makes his debut in the famous Blaugrana jersey.