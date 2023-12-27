Vitor Roque arrives in Barcelona to complete signing and chooses new number

New Barcelona signing Vitor Roque has arrived in the Catalan capital to much fanfare, as the Blaugrana parade him around the city. Arriving on a seven-and-a-half year deal from Athletico Paranaense, Barcelona will pay €30m for the 18-year-old, but he could cost up to €31m more in variables too.

The Brazilian striker arrived on Wednesday morning at the airport, and was straight into promotional duties, as he was whisked up the hill to Montjuic for a photo opportunity.

What happens in Barcelona… 👀 pic.twitter.com/xkye8mco7V — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 26, 2023

The 18-year-old arrives with a weight of expectation on his shoulders, with many expecting him to be the long-term successor to the number 9 role currently occupied by Robert Lewandowski. With Barcelona statistically missing more big chances than any other side in Europe’s big leagues, many Culers are hoping he can have an immediate impact on the side.

Vítor Roque is here. pic.twitter.com/oitUhXAIn6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 27, 2023

According to Jijantes, Roque will wear the number 19 shirt, avoiding the number 10 shirt that was vacated by Ansu Fati. Manager Xavi Hernandez will be pleased with that too, as he has already declared that they should not apply undue pressure on him. Roque arrives recently recovered from an injury, and obviously as a raw teenager. Xavi will have his work cut out in keeping him shielded from the white-hot scrutiny at Can Barca.