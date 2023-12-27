Sevilla hoping to steal Turkish starlet from under Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich

Most highly-rated talents in Germany will be on the radar of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, and if they are tipped for the top, there is a good chance they will end up at one of them. Yet with Nurnberg striker Can Uzun, Sevilla are hoping to buck the trend.

The Turkish starlet is just 18 years of age, but is already making an impact in the 2. Bundesliga, scoring 9 goals and providing 3 assists in 17 games this season. With his contract up in 18 months, Nurnberg are already considering cashing in on Uzun, as per Relevo.

Dortmund and Bayern have both made contact with Uzun and his agents, as have Sevilla. His family are keen on moving away from Germany, which could work in Sevilla’s favour. Their other selling point will be that Uzun has a chance to carve out a spot in the first team at Sevilla, whereas that is unlikely to be the case at the two German giants. Ultimately the player will have the final say though, and the prestige, money and the projects at Dortmund and Bayern are greater than that at Sevilla currently.

Uzun forms part of Sevilla’s transfer strategy to bring in younger unknown talents, and sell them on once established in La Liga, returning to the roots of Monchi’s revolution in the early 2000s. However as they have found in recent years, the more thorough scouting and greater demand from big clubs for young talents has made this difficult in recent years. Uzun will be a good test case of whether Victor Orta can sell the Sevilla project to youngsters.