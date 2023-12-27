Sevilla competing with Tottenham Hotspur to sign highly-rated Ajax starlet

Given their ongoing financial options, Sevilla are often looking to sign players on low-cost operations. This will continue to be the case as they look to turn their fortunes around in the second half of the season.

Free agent signings are commonplace, and they look to be eyeing up another. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Stanis Idumbo Muzambo is on Los Nervionenses’ shortlist, with the young Ajax star expected to leave at the end of the season when his contract expires.

🚨🇧🇪 EXCL: Sevilla and Tottenham are both set to present proposals to sign 2005 born Belgian midfielder Stanis Idumbo Muzambo from Ajax. Idumbo Muzambo has decided to turn down any new contract bid from Ajax. Agreement to be sold in January or leaving as free agent in June. pic.twitter.com/lmgWxghCrs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2023

However, Sevilla are facing stiff competition to sign the 18-year-old. Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are also keen, with both clubs expected to present contract offers in the coming weeks.

Muzambo would be a very shrewd piece of business for Sevilla, especially so given the aging nature of their current first team squad. However, it’s far from certain that they will be able to better Spurs’ offer, given the money that exists in the Premier League compared to La Liga.