Sevilla among three La Liga clubs interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain star in January

Since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Valencia in the summer of 2022, Carlos Soler has seen his career stagnate. He has struggled for game time throughout his 18 months in the French capital, especially this season, given that he has managed just five starts across Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Foot Mercato (via Estadio Deportivo) say that PSG Sporting Director Luis Campos, who recently left a similar position at Celta Vigo, could green light Soler’s exit from the club in January, and if this proves to be the case, a return to La Liga could be on the cards.

Sevilla, Real Betis and Villarreal are all keen on Soler, who would likely be available on loan until the end of the season. This would represent a good opportunity for all three clubs to sign a player for no cost that would greatly benefit them for the following four to five months.

It remains to be seen whether Soler is allowed to leave PSG in January, but for the sake of his career, it would be a good move to get out now.