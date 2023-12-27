Real Madrid insert €50m release clause into contract of 16-year-old forward

Real Madrid are still waiting on the next breakthrough star from their academy, with high hopes placed on the likes of Nico Paz. They have had a number of highly-rated youngsters coming through, but they have just handed a first professional contract to one of their most promising. Remarkably, at just 16 years of age, Jaime Barroso has a €50m release clause.

Coming through the system at Rayo Vallecano, the teenage forward is regarded as one of the best in his age group. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona also tried to poach Barroso from Vallecas, but Los Blancos were eventually successful.

With two goals in four appearances for Spain’s underage sides, and 35 goals in his first year since joining Real Madrid, Barroso moved up to Juvenil B last season. Despite his tender age, he scored 10 times, including 5 at a youth tournament which made himself top scorer, as detailed by Diario AS. This season he has been used off the bench by Alvaro Arbeloa for the under-19 side.

While his release clause may sound outrageous for such a young player, Los Blancos are spending €40m plus €20m in variables on Endrick Felipe. While the Brazilian has been playing at a much higher level, it is no surprise they are keen to protect themselves.