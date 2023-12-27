Real Madrid face missing out on top 2024 target as Bayern Munich take significant step

At this stage, Real Madrid’s top target for next summer’s transfer window is Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. The 23-year-old is wanted to be Los Blancos’ left-back for many years to come, and in 2024, significant steps are expected to be taken towards signing him.

However, that will only happen if Davies does not sign a new contract. His current deal at the German champions expires in 2025, meaning that he would likely be available for a lesser fee if he decides not to extend his stay in Bavaria.

Real Madrid are counting on Davies rejecting Bayern’s advances, but this has been made more difficult as Marca have reported that a bumper contract proposal has been sent to the Canadian international, which would see him earn €10m per season.

If he were to join Real Madrid, the expectation is that Davies would earn less than that, so he must decide carefully whether to accept or reject this offer – Florentino Perez and co. will hope for the latter.