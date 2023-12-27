Real Madrid begin search for new signing as two departures expected next summer

Real Madrid’s goalkeeping situation will be one to watch during the remainder of the season. Following Thibaut Courtois’ ACL injury at the start of the campaign, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Andriy Lunin have been left to battle it out for the number one spot, which has been shared in recent weeks.

However, Carlo Ancelotti is expected to stick with one after the winter break. Kepa had been the starter before his injury, after which Lunin established himself with a string of excellent performances.

Irrespective of who is the starter for the rest of the season, it appears that neither player will be staying at the club for next season and beyond, when Courtois returns from injury. Diario AS say that Kepa and Lunin are both likely to leave (Kepa back to Chelsea, Lunin to a club where he will be a starter), which has meant that the search for a new backup goalkeeper will get underway.

It remains to be seen how this situation plays out, but Real Madrid do not expect either keeper to be at the club by the end of next summer. A replacement will be key, although Courtois’ return will alleviate this significantly.