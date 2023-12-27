Real Betis announce signing of USMNT star with Home Alone-inspired video

The winter transfer window does not open for another week, but clubs are already making moves. Granada have announced the signing of defender Bruno Mendez, and another Andalusian club making moves is Real Betis.

One of the worst-kept secrets in Spanish football over the last few months has involved Johnny Cardoso. The 22-year-old has been very close to joining Betis after a deal was agreed with Internacional earlier in the season, and Los Verdiblancos have now confirmed his arrival on Wednesday with a Home Alone-inspired video.

🏠🍿🪞😱 Esa alegría cuando te dicen… 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗗𝗢𝗦𝗢 𝗘𝗡 𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗔. pic.twitter.com/WGu9A2z6Tl — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) December 27, 2023

Cardoso, who is a United States international, will officially join Betis when the transfer window opens, and he could be available for their first match after the winter break, which is against Celta Vigo on the 3rd of January.

Cardoso has been brought in as a long-term replacement for Guido Rodriguez, who is out of contract at Real Betis next summer. The Argentine is currently out with a broken leg, hence why his replacement has arrived now.