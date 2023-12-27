New leading centre-back target emerges for Real Madrid, 23-year-old can be signed at discounted price

There has been much talk about Real Madrid’s possible plans during the upcoming winter transfer window. A centre-back is expected to be signed, following David Alaba’s season-ending knee injury, which has left Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as the club’s only fit options in central defence.

Raphael Varane has been linked with returning to Real Madrid in January, although this speculation has appeared to cool in recent days. Another former player has now emerged as a leading candidate, that being Mario Gila, with Cadena SER (via MD) reporting that the 23-year-old is now best placed to sign.

Gila came through the academy ranks at Real Madrid, and made his first team debut at the back end of the 2021-22 season. However, he was sold to Lazio at the end of that campaign, and in recent months, he has established himself as a regular starter at the Italian side.

Real Madrid have 50% of Gila’s rights, so if they make a move in January, they would be able to sign him at a discounted price, hence why he is such an attractive option for club bosses. However, for now, the situation over a possible new centre-back remains open.