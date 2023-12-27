Las Palmas to be without key defender for Barcelona clash as fear clause comes into effect

Las Palmas have been one of the surprise packages of the 2023-24 La Liga season. Having been promoted from Segunda last season, Garcia Pimienta’s side currently sit ninth in the table at the winter break. following a very good opening half of the campaign.

The Gran Canaria-based side kick-start their second half of the season against Barcelona, but they will be without a key player for that clash, as Marca have reported that Julian Araujo will be ineligible to face his parent club.

Araujo officially joined Barcelona from LA Galaxy during the summer, and he has had an excellent first season so far in Spanish football. Las Palmas was chosen as his loan destination, but included in the agreement was a fear clause, which means that he cannot play against the Catalan giants.

Barcelona have included fear clauses in all-but one (Eric Garcia) of their loan agreements for this season. It means that they have weakened Las Palmas before their match even takes place on the 4th of January.