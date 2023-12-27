Granada bring Uruguayan central defender in to help stem flow of goals

Granada have brought in defensive help in order to stem the flow of goals. Uruguayan central defender Bruno Mendez was available on a free after his contract expired with Corinthians.

Mendez, 24, has been signed by his compatriot and manager Alexander Medina on a short-term contract until the end of the season, with an extension clause should they avoid relegation. Mendez played 53 times for Corinthians last season, and was a regular in Sao Paulo. He also has six caps for Uruguay, recently returning to the squad under Marcelo Bielsa after making his debut in 2018.

Los Nazaries are in strong need of an improvement at the back in the second half of the season if they are to stay up. While the gap is seven points, Granada have conceded 40 goals in their 18 La Liga matches this season, the second-most after Almeria (42). Only Villarreal (35) have conceded 30 or more outside of those two, who are locked to the bottom of the table.