Getafe closing in on January signing of former Barcelona wonderkid

Getafe have had an excellent season so far. At the winter break, Jose Bordalas’ side sit in eighth place in the La Liga table, only five points behind Real Sociedad in the European places. Elevating themselves into contention will be their main aim for the second half of the campaign, but in order to do so, signings are likely to be required.

One area that Bordalas is keen to be addressed is in central midfield. Mauro Arambarri is out for the rest of the season after damaging his ACL back in October, so a reinforcement is needed in January.

Bordalas’ top target in this regard is Ilaix Moriba. The former Barcelona and Valencia star is firmly out of favour at RB Leipzig, and Getafe intend to throw him a bone for the second half of the season. Relevo have reported that talks are reaching their final stages.

This would be a deal that suits all parties, and especially Moriba. His career has stagnated in recent years, and a move to Getafe could be the catalyst for him to turn things around.