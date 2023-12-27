Former Real Betis star to avoid serving suspension for Antonio Mateu Lahoz comments

Back in October 2022, during Real Betis’ trip to Cadiz, Sergio Canales was sent off for the first time in his career. The 32-year-old was shown two yellow cards in very quick succession by Antonio Mateu Lahoz, whom he would later criticise in post-match comments.

“I’m the captain and I already said that I wasn’t going to talk to him because he doesn’t belong. That expulsion was premeditated and that’s not part of the game. I’ve tried to avoid any conversation.”

For claiming that Lahoz had intended to send him off in premeditated fashion, Canales was handed a three-match ban. However, he later appealed this decision, claiming that when he used the word “predimitada”, he meant hasty.

As per Diario AS, Canales – who has since left Real Betis to join Mexican side Monterrey – has won his appeal in Contentious-Administrative Court number 4 of Madrid, meaning that he won’t be banned for the first two matches of next season (he had already served one match of the three).

Canales isn’t the only player to have been banned for post-match comments on a referee, but this decision now opens the door for more leniency on the matter in La Liga.