Fabrizio Romano gives update on Real Madrid defender hunt amid Raphael Varane speculation

Real Madrid have had more than a week to discuss the absence of David Alaba, and whether it necessitates action in the transfer market, but there still seems to be little clarity coming out of the club.

Initially it was ruled out that Real Madrid might go inter the January transfer market, but reports followed that manager Carlo Ancelotti was pushing for reinforcements. The Italian is also keen on Manchester United defender Raphael Varane.

“We’ve also heard many rumours about Raphael Varane, and in this case about a potential move to Real Madrid,” Fabrizio Romano said in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“Madrid are still discussing internally about the possibility to bring in a new centre-back at some point. After the injury to David Alaba, we know that Carlo Ancelotti and people on the board are involved in the decision.”

The latest is that Bayern Munich may be willing to pay United a fee for Varane, which would more or less put paid to Ancelotti’s hopes of signing Varane. Unless the Frenchman arrives on loan, his age and wage are likely to be the chief obstacles for Los Blancos. Their transfer policy has been to avoid investing much money in any players aged 30 or over, and currently they only hand out one-year extensions to anyone in that bracket.