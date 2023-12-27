Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea backed to make Premier League return – “They need him”

David De Gea has been a free agent for the last five months, having left Manchester United at the end of his contract there. He has been linked with returning to action with several clubs on numerous occasions, but so far, nothing has materialised.

However, with the winter transfer window opening next week, there could be movement, and a return to the Premier League could be on the cards for De Gea. Newcastle United are without first-choice keeper Nick Pope for the next few months after a serious shoulder injury, and club legend Alan Shearer has backed the Magpies to sign the 33-year-old Spaniard, as per MD.

“Yes, I would sign him. I think Newcastle need a goalkeeper and De Gea is there. I know the salary would be huge, but they wouldn’t have to pay a transfer fee for him. Last season Dubravka was on loan at United and was always a substitute for De Gea, it’s no coincidence.”

Newcastle would be an excellent move for De Gea, who has also been linked with returning to Spain. For now, his future remains open, but that could change by the end of next month.