Doubts emerging over future of Atletico Madrid star whose contract expires next summer

It’s coming to the time of the season where player contract negotiations become the focus on increased speculation. Many players will see their current deals expire at the end of the campaign, and Atletico Madrid are one of those affected by this.

Club captain Koke Resurreccion is out of contract in six months’ time, as is Mario Hermoso. In the case of the latter, his future at Atleti looks much less clear, given that he has yet to decide on whether he wants to stay or go.

As per Relevo, Atleti offered Hermoso a new contract a few months ago, but he has yet to come to a decision on this. The offer is for less than he currently earns, which is likely to have a strong bearing on his decision-making, especially since clubs in Saudi Arabia can offer much more in comparison. The report states that club bosses at Atleti are worried about the situation.

Hermoso has attracted interest from the Middle East over the last 12 months, and it could be that he becomes the latest player to head there next summer. Atletico Madrid will be hoping that this isn’t the case.