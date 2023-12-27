Celta Vigo in advanced negotiations to secure signing of Brazilian midfielder

It has been a very tough season so far for Celta Vigo, who currently sit in the La Liga relegation zone at the almost-halfway point of the season. The next few weeks will be crucial for Rafa Benitez’s future as head coach, and recruiting effectively during the winter transfer window would be a massive help for the Galicians.

Benitez has been crying out for a robust defensive midfielder in his squad, which is something that they have lacked in the first half of the season. Fortunately, they look set to bring one into the club in January, with Relevo reporting that former Palmeiras star Jailson is in advanced talks to join.

The 28-year-old will soon be a free agent, as his contract at the Brazilian champions will expire at the end of the month. This will allow Celta Vigo to strengthen their squad without spending a transfer fee, which is much needed.