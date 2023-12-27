Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez reveals Real Madrid star is toughest opponent he’s faced

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has not been at the top level long – he was only promoted to the first team this season. However he has seen the majority of La Liga up close and personal, with the first round of La Liga almost complete.

Lopez had a good game during El Clasico, and many praised his first half against Los Blancos, in particular working against Toni Kroos. Yet it was still a Real Madrid player that he picked out as the best he has faced. Speaking at a sponsored event with Barcelona fans, with Tintos Noticias and Fundacion Cajasol, he named Aurelien Tchouameni as his trickiest foe.

“He’s very strong, it was difficult for me when I played against him,” Sport explained.

Real Madrid have just gotten Tchouameni back for the first time since he fractured his metatarsal during that match, with the Frenchman seeing minutes against Villarreal and Alaves before the Christmas break. It will be interesting to see how Carlo Ancelotti restructures his midfield again, with Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga returning, given Kroos and Fede Valverde have been so good over the past month.