Atletico Madrid very keen on signing 11-goal Girona star in 2024

Girona have had an incredible season so far. After 18 matchdays, they currently sit in second place, level on points with league leaders Real Madrid. Much of their success has come from a regular ability to score goals, with Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk having brilliantly led the attack.

The 26-year-old joined Girona during the summer as the replacement for Taty Castellanos, and he has been a large part of their success so far. In 17 appearances in La Liga, he has racked up 11 goals and four assists.

Understandably, interest is growing in Dovbyk because of these performances with Girona. Ruben Uria has reported that Atletico Madrid are very interested in signing him next summer.

Dovbyk would be an incredible signing for Atletico Madrid, and it would bolster their already-impressive forward options. However, Girona are unlikely to allow him to leave easily, and with money unlikely to be a problem going forward due to impending European qualification, it won’t be easy for Los Rojiblancos.

