Atletico Madrid lynchpin declares desire to play Paris 2024 Olympic Games – ‘A dream’

Atletico Madrid will be starting to think about their squad planning for next year, with clubs allowed to negotiate deals for players who are out of contract in the summer in just five days. Los Rojiblancos may consider strengthening their forward line given the physical strain that star forward Antoine Griezmann could be under.

Griezmann will no doubt be in action for France in Germany, with Les Bleus one of the heavy favourites to go all the way. That would mean reaching the 14th of July in the final, and even if they were to reach the semi-finals, his tournament would finish just a day earlier.

Just ten days later, he wants to be back on international duty. Clubs have the power to block players from joining up with their national sides for the Olympics, seeing as it is not a professional event, but when asked, Griezmann confirmed he would like to be a part of Paris 2024.

“I have to talk to the club. But it is a goal for me, it is a dream. I would like to.”

Olympic football sides are allowed three players over the age of 23 in their squad, and Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe are two of the favourites to occupy those spots. Los Rojiblancos would be without Griezmann from the 24th of July to the 10th of August were France to make the final of that too.

No doubt he would need a break and a preseason too – ruling him out of the start of their campaign. This would come at the end of what Los Rojiblancos hope is a long and successful season. Griezmann said his goal for the new year was to bring titles to Atletico Madrid.

“It is something that must be pursued. I get up every morning to achieve it,” he told Diario AS, declaring that it was the goal for 2024.

“To win titles with this club. Do everything possible [for it]. We face Inter in the Champions League Round of 16, they are a difficult opponent, but they are similar to us. And in La Liga we want to be as close as possible until the end, because anything can happen at the end.”