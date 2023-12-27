Atalanta keen on signing Valencia defender in January, talks could identify in coming days

In recent seasons, Valencia have often sold some of their better players, and that is a trend that is likely to continue, given their ongoing financial problems.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is one that is likely to attract interest for months to come, although he won’t be sold in January. The same cannot definitely be said for Cristhian Mosquera, who is attracting interest from Serie A side Atalanta, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Marca).

Mosquera has established himself as a key part of Ruben Baraja’s squad this season, and he has been a mainstay in central defence since September. Given this, he would be a significant loss for Valencia, but these financial woes have given Atalanta an opportunity, which they could exploit in the coming days by intensify negotiations.

Valencia would ideally like to keep Mosquera until next summer, but that possibility may not be afforded if Atalanta do step up their interest.