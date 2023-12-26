Zinedine Zidane’s son keen to leave Real Madrid as Alvaro Arbeloa leaves him in the cold

At one time all four of Zinedine Zidane‘s offspring were in the Real Madrid academy, but they could be without any by the summer. The surprise at La Fabrica is that arguably the most talented of the quartet is keen on leaving the club.

Enzo Zidane is playing lower league football in France, while Luca Zidane is the number one at Eibar in Segunda, but Theo Zidane remains in the Castilla side. The latter is out of contract in the summer though, and looks unlikely to make a push for the first team.

Elyaz Zidane, the youngest at 18, is currently playing for the under-19 side – or rather that is the problem, he isn’t. A central defender dubbed the most talented of the four, this season he has started just 2 of 21 games for Alvaro Arbeloa this season, and Marca say that he is fifth choice in central defence currently. He is yet to be called up for their UEFA Youth League clashes yet. Keen not to lose his place in the under-19 France side, Elyaz is desperate to play, and will look for an exit in January either on loan or on a permanent deal.

It appears as if the Zidane legacy may be nearing its end at Real Madrid. All three of Elyaz’s elder brothers have made their debut for the first team, but Elyaz looks as if he will never know what it is to mix it with the senior side – at least as a player.