Villarreal allow summer signing to return to Italy less than six months after joining

Villarreal are expected to be one of the busiest clubs in La Liga when it comes to the winter transfer window. Head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral wants two signings, that being a centre-back and a right winger.

The former is essential for the Yellow Submarine as they will lose one central defender in January, that being Matteo Gabbia. The Italian joined on a season-long loan from AC Milan during the summer, but that deal is about to be cut short due to the Serie A giants’ defensive crisis.

As per Matteo Moretto (via SempreMilan), Villarreal have given the go-ahead for Gabbia to return to Milan in the coming days. It means that he has played his final match for the Castellon-based side, who will have almost certainly begun their search for a replacement.

Osasuna’s David Garcia have been linked as being Gabbia’s replacement, and if that were to happen, it would be a significant upgrade for Villarreal.